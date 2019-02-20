Vivo V15Pro announced with Elevating Front Camera

We’ve seen plenty of leaks over the past couple of weeks involving the Vivo V15Pro, and now the phone is finally official. It follows the concept of the NEX but employing an Elevating Front Camera, Vivo’s take on maximizing screen real estate without employing a notch or drilling a hole in the display.

Powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 675 chip, the Vivo V15Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED display. It has either 6- or 8GB (in select markets) of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and is powered by a 3,700mAh battery. Biometric security is being handled by a 5th generation in-display fingerprint scanner.

The front-facing camera pops-up from the body of the phone. This Elevating Front Camera uses a 32MP sensor to snap selfies, and does so in a way that enables the phone to have a 91.64% screen-to body ratio. The back features a triple-camera setup consisting of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors. The main shooter is a Quad Pixel Sensor, the second is a Super Wide Angle shooter, while the third and smallest is the depth sensor.

The Vivo V15Pro will be available in multiple markets which are not specified at this moment. Pricing and color will vary from market to market, without further details being made official at this time.