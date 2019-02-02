vivo V15 Pro has a mean-looking triple-camera setup
Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
Octa-core (2x2GHz+6x1.8GHz Kryo 460)
Adreno 612 GPU
6.59 inches Super AMOLED
1080 x 2316 (~388 ppi)
6GB RAM
128GB storage
Rear: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front: 32MP
4,500mAh battery
February 20th, 2019 (rumored)
vivo will apparently grace India with another one of its ridiculously-packed phones to start the year off on a right note.
According to a leak obtained by 91mobiles, the vivo V15 Pro will push hard with what may be Samsung’s GM1 sensor, a 12-megapixel part that bins to create 48-megapixel products — it was used in the Redmi Note 7. It will supplemented with 8-and 5-megapixel cameras. Much like the company’s NEX and APEX phones, the selfie camera will come in a pop-up module and utilize a 32-megapixel sensor.
Other specifications have been leaked and we have listed them above. It’s believed that pre-orders will begin on February 15 with sales starting on the 20th. Pricing is expected to run around Rs. 25,000 orabout $350.
A Chinese tech blog suggests that the device may come to the country with a Snapdragon 710 or 845 processor as the vivo X25 with a price range of ¥3,000 to ¥4,000 ($445 to $593).
Discuss This Post