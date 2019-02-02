Android

vivo V15 Pro has a mean-looking triple-camera setup

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
Octa-core (2x2GHz+6x1.8GHz Kryo 460)
Adreno 612 GPU

Screen Size

6.59 inches Super AMOLED
1080 x 2316 (~388 ppi)

Memory

6GB RAM

Storage

128GB storage

Camera/s

Rear: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front: 32MP

Battery

4,500mAh battery

Release Date

February 20th, 2019 (rumored)

vivo will apparently grace India with another one of its ridiculously-packed phones to start the year off on a right note.

According to a leak obtained by 91mobiles, the vivo V15 Pro will push hard with what may be Samsung’s GM1 sensor, a 12-megapixel part that bins to create 48-megapixel products — it was used in the Redmi Note 7. It will supplemented with 8-and 5-megapixel cameras. Much like the company’s NEX and APEX phones, the selfie camera will come in a pop-up module and utilize a 32-megapixel sensor.

Other specifications have been leaked and we have listed them above. It’s believed that pre-orders will begin on February 15 with sales starting on the 20th. Pricing is expected to run around Rs. 25,000 orabout $350.

A Chinese tech blog suggests that the device may come to the country with a Snapdragon 710 or 845 processor as the vivo X25 with a price range of ¥3,000 to ¥4,000 ($445 to $593).

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Sohu
Source
91Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, India, Leaks, News, pop-up camera, Pricing, release date, Rumors, Specs, triple camera, V15 Pro, Vivo
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.