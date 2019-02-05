vivo V15 Pro looks good in this red-to-black gradient

Remember the vivo V15 Pro we’ve seen last week? It has a triple-camera setup on the back that looks good. Well, in addition to that blue color which was rendered, it appears that the vivo V15 Pro will also come in a red-to-black gradient. As seen in the image above, the color is shifting from red on the bottom, with some squared reflection action going on, to black on the top, where the cameras are.

It is not clear whether the back is glass or just glossy polycarbonate. We’ll have to find out on February 20, when the phone becomes official. Yes, it’s the same day Samsung is unveiling the Galaxy S10.

In terms of specs, the vivo V15 Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon 675 chip, 6GB of RAM, and an FHD+ Super AMOLED screen that’s 6.59 inches in diagonal. The selfie cam pops up, and it’s a 32MP unit, while the triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP/8MP/5MP system. Powering everything is a 4,500mAh battery.