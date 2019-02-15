vivo V15 Pro pictured in real life, renders leaked too

vivo has been heavily teasing its upcoming vivo V15 Pro smartphone. It will likely come in pair with the V15, but the V15 Pro is where it’s at. We haven’t seen much of the phone, aside from the official renders the company used in order to build anticipation, but today we’re getting a series of press renders that can shed more light on the upcoming phone.

February 20 is going to be a busy day. The vivo V15 Pro is expected to launch in India on that particular Wednesday, and it will bring a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. The back will feature a triple-camera setup powered by a 48MP quad pixel sensor (48+8+5MP). With a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27%, the V15 Pro is expected to also pack a 3,700mAh battery. And, if the press renders don’t convince you, there’s also a picture of the phone in the wild.