vivo V15 is a toned down, cheaper vivo V15 Pro, but still exciting

The vivo V15 was announced last month, and we were quite impressed during our hands-on with the device. A more affordable version, the vivo V15, will be available in certain markets, and replaces the Snapdragon 675 with the Helio P70 chip, and keeps the 6GB of RAM configuration. The screen is a larger one at 6.53-inches, but keeps the FHD+ resolution at 1080×2340 pixels. It is also an LCD display, opposed to the Super AMOLED one on the Pro.

There’s 128GB of on-board storage, which is expandable, and a triple camera setup on the back with a 12MP+8MP+5MP setup. The front-facer is a 32MP unit, still a pop-up camera for best screen-to-body ratio, and everything is powered by a 4,000mAh. There’s also a fingerprint scanner, but it is on the back of the phone, underneath the camera system.

Two color options are available: Topaz Blue (above) and Glamour Red (below).