vivo V11 brings the teardrop notch in mere weeks

Chinese manufacturer vivo is ready to take its commitment to the teardrop notch to the next level. Beyond the vivo X23, we now have the vivo V11 to think about.

The Halo FullView display being promoted in this teaser refers to its tall nature with that tapered, tiny disturbance in the display area that houses only a selfie camera.

Other points include improved artificial intelligence tools and high performance cameras that will give its predecessor, the V9, a run for its money.

Most importantly, though, is the reveal of a September 4 event date. Not long before the riff-raff is done.

