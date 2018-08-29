Either the Vivo V11 and the V11 Pro are two different devices, or we have conflicting reports. We’ve just recently heard about a September 4 event that might bring us the Vivo V11, and now we’re hearing about a September 6 event for the V11 Pro in multiple cities. There might be some confusion between these two devices (and reports), but they just end up being one and the same.

Regardless, if you think you’ve seen the phone pictured above (and below), we won’t judge. OPPO is already calling it the waterdrop screen with a teardrop notch, as seen on the F9/Pro and R17/Pro. Remember, OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme are sister companies (owned by BBK electronics).

A recent report claims that the Vivo 11 (or Vivo v11 Pro) will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. That, plus a dual-camera module on the back, in addition to the call-it-whatever-small-notch are too many similarities to ignore.

According to a recent leak, this is what you should expect:

Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, triple-SIM card slot (two SIMs plus expansion), 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display, 12MP+5MP dual cameras on the back, 25MP front-facer, 3,400mAh battery, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. And the phone should look like the one pictured below. We don’t have any details on pricing and/or availability, but it all should be clear next week.