Vivo V11 official with small notch, in-display fingerprint scanner

As anticipated by the leaks, the Vivo V11 is now official. Even before the announcement, it was officially teased to arrive with a tiny teardrop notch. The Vivo V11 is now official, and it will be available in India and Thailand initially. Other regions will be slowly added, but pricing will vary from market to market.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, the Vivo V11 has 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The display is a FHD+ unit with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, measuring 6.41-inches. Being a Super AMOLED display, it allows the existence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The main camera system is a dual one, featuring a 12MP and a 5MP shooter, with f/1.8 aperture. The front-facer is a 25MP unit, and powering everything is a 3,400mAh battery.

The battery has what Vivo calls “dual-engine fast charging”, but it employs a micro USB port and cable, instead of USB Type-C. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 4.5, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. If you’re over the micro USB part, you should probably know that it does indeed have a headphone jack port.