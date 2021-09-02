Vivo India

Vivo unveiled its first-ever imaging chip, vivo V1, today. The company says its chip has been under development for more than 24 months and has been worked on by over 300 imaging lab experts at vivo. The company also detailed its roadmap of what it plans to do with the chipset by expanding on its four long-term strategic tracks. These four key focus points include: image system, operating system, industrial design, and product performance.

“V1 is a fully-customized integrated circuit chip dedicated for imaging and video applications with leading edge visual quality, marking a key milestone as vivo’s inaugural breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. In line with vivo’s imaging system design, the Imaging Chip V1 can better serve user needs by optimizing smartphone application scenarios such as viewfinder look and video recording,” said Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo.

Unfortunately, vivo hasn’t detailed what the V1 chip is capable of, like its max megapixel support, ability to capture 8K video or not, and anything on those lines. However, the company does say “image system is a part of the core long-term strategic tracks” of it.

Optimizations to certain parts inside camera apps, like using the viewfinder or video recording, are expected to benefit from the new Chip V1. At the moment, it’s unclear which products will be the first to ship with the chipset inside.

Earlier today, Samsung also unveiled its 200MP supported ISOCELL HP1 imaging chipset.




