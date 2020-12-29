Chinese smartphone-maker vivo has today launched its latest flagships – the X60 and X60 Pro. The two 5G-ready phones share a lot of their internal specs and come with a couple of firsts. vivo claims that the X60 and its Pro sibling are the world’s first smartphones to come equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1080 SoC that is based on the 5nm process. Additionally, the vivo x60 is touted to be the thinnest 5G-enabled phone in the world, thanks to a thickness of just 7.36mm. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Mini is just a hair thicker at 7.4mm. But hey, bragging rights are a thing, right?

Coming to the internals, the vivo X60 and X60 Pro offer a 6.56-inch FHD+ (2376×1080 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and hole-punch at the top. Even though the key display specs are identical, the vivo x60 rocks a flat panel, while the Pro model has a curved profile along the edges. On the inside, the Exynos 1080 handles things, ticking alongside 8/12 gigs of RAM (only 12GB configuration on the Pro model) and 128/256 GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage.

vivo x60

120Hz OLED display and 33W fast charging

The key differentiator between the two phones is their ZEISS-branded camera hardware. The vivo x60 Pro packs four rear cameras, while the vanilla vivo x60 features three snappers at the back. Both the phones feature an optically stabilized 48MP main camera based on a gimbal-like system that first made its debut with the X50 series.

It is accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree FOV on the vivo x60 duo, sitting alongside a 13MP portrait camera. However, the x60 Pro also adds an 8MP pericope-style telephoto camera at the back with 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom output. You also get a ton of camera tricks such as night mode portrait shots, a sports portrait mode, and the ability to colorize vintage black-and-white photos using AI.

Camera setup of the vivo x60 Pro

Surprisingly the vanilla vivo x60 packs a larger 4,300mAh battery, while the x60 Pro offers a 4,200mAh Li-ion unit. However, support for 33W flash charge is a trait shared between both the devices. On the software side, the vivo X60 duo runs the new Origin OS 1.0 skin based on Android 11. Of course, both the devices support 5G, while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has priced the x60 starting at ¥3,499 (~ $535), while the x60 Pro will set buyers back by at ¥4,498 (~ $690). The two devices are currently up for pre-orders from vmall in China, but details about their international are not known at the moment.