From the first looks, it appears that vivo has taken some healthy inspiration from iOS, especially with the customizable widgets. Departing from Funtouch OS, OriginOS also introduces a re-imagined gesture system, better memory optimization and a major aesthetic overhaul – down from new dynamic wallpapers to updated iconography.

Talking about the home screen widgets in OriginOS, they can be resized and positioned to the user’s liking. Plus, they can also change their look depending on weather and daylight timing, while app widgets can show nano alerts for notifications. For memory optimization and system resource management, vivo’s new Android-based mobile operating system brings Multi-Turbo 5.0 technology to the table. The company also claims that OriginOS further refines the app loading experience.

On the aesthetics front, OriginOS also introduces what vivo calls behavioral wallpapers, which are essentially motion wallpapers that change their color and shape based on time of the day as well as weather. For example, a young flower petal will bloom as the day progresses, which you can see in action in the video below: