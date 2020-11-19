vivo has today launched a new mobile operating system based on Android and is calling it OriginOS. Announced at the 2020 Developer Conference, OriginOS focuses on an aesthetic overhaul, deep customization, a smooth user experience, and user convenience. In the words of vivo, OriginOS repurposes familiar features with new exciting designs

From the first looks, it appears that vivo has taken some healthy inspiration from iOS, especially with the customizable widgets. Departing from Funtouch OS, OriginOS also introduces a re-imagined gesture system, better memory optimization and a major aesthetic overhaul – down from new dynamic wallpapers to updated iconography.

Talking about the home screen widgets in OriginOS, they can be resized and positioned to the user’s liking. Plus, they can also change their look depending on weather and daylight timing, while app widgets can show nano alerts for notifications. For memory optimization and system resource management, vivo’s new Android-based mobile operating system brings Multi-Turbo 5.0 technology to the table. The company also claims that OriginOS further refines the app loading experience. 

On the aesthetics front, OriginOS also introduces what vivo calls behavioral wallpapers, which are essentially motion wallpapers that change their color and shape based on time of the day as well as weather. For example, a young flower petal will bloom as the day progresses, which you can see in action in the video below:

OriginOS also brings a redesigned quick actions control panel that looks much cleaner. Vivo is yet to detail all the changes OriginOS brings, but the company promises an all-new design experience that appears much cleaner compared to FunTouch OS.

Listed below are all the phones that are eligible for an upgrade to OriginOS, a process that begins before the end of the year:

First batch of open betaSecond batch of public betaThird batch of open beta
vivo NEX 3Svivo NEX 3vivo X27 Pro / vivo x27
vivo X50 Provivo NEX 3 5Gvivo X27 (8+128)
vivo S7iQOO Neovivo S5
iQOO 5 Provivo X30vivo S1 / vivo S1 Pro
iQOO 3vivo X30 Provivo Z5x
iQOOiQOO Neo Snapdragon 855vivo Z5x
vivo x50 Pro+iQOO Z1x
vivo X50vivo NEX / NEX S
iQOO 5vivo S6
iQOO Provivo Z5i
iQOO Neo 3iQOO Z1
The first phase of OriginOS beta testing will begin before the end of the year.

Source: Weibo / vivo

You May Also Like
Google Photos Canon cameras
Google Account and Google Photos’ storage policies will change, for worse?
Google has announced new policy changes to its storage services that will start to take effect next year, which affect Google Photos the most
App Store
Pocketnow Daily: Apple CUTS 30% App Store Tax: Sorry Epic Games.. (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s latest changes in commission rates, A new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite, and more.
OnePlus 8T update
OnePlus 8T starts receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update
It will soon roll out in other markets including Europe and North America.