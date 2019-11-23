vivo u20
vivo has launched its new smartphone, named vivo U20, the company’s latest edition “U” series targeted towards ever so growing Indian smartphone market. The phone has a 6.52-inch FHD+ display with a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio. The U20 is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC helped by 6GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the phone packs a 16MP primary sensor, at f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front there is a  16MP selfie camera.

The phone packs a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the plastic back, featuring a gradient finish. There’s a a 5,000mAh battery powering the U20, with 18W Dual Engine fast charging support, but the phone has a micro USB port in “2019”.

The vivo U20 will be available in Racing Black and Blaze Blue starting at ₹10,990 (about $153)) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, and ₹11,990 (circa $167) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

There are some launch offers also, including ₹1,000 off on pre-paid orders, no cost EMI for up to 6 months & Jio benefits worth ₹6,000. 

The vivo U20 will be available on Amazon.in & Vivo.in starting November 28th.

