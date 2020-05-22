VIVO is going to unveil the X50 series flagship phones on June 1, but the company has another surprise in its bag for fans. The Chinese smartphone maker has released an official teaser video for its VIVO TWS Neo true wireless earbuds, and from the looks of it, they look like another AirPods wannabe.

The earpiece looks identical to the AirPods, and the only discernible difference we could spot was the slightly different curvature on the upper part of the stem. The trailer shows the VIVO TWS Neo in white and dark blue colors with a matching charging case to go with them.

Talking about the charging case, it has a round button and notification LED on the front face, while its pebble-shaped design looks a lot like the one that ships with Google’s Pixel Buds 2. Unfortunately, there is no word on the features, specifications, or how much the VIVO TWS Neo earbuds will cost.

Source: Weibo