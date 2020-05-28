Vivo TWS Neo

Ahead of the June 1 launch, Vivo has gone ahead and listed the Vivo TWS Neo, its latest pair of true wireless earphones on the official site. The listing also confirms some of the specifications. As of now, only a placeholder price is listed.

The Vivo TWS Neo are listed to come with 14.2mm drivers and support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. Moreover, there are some equalizer settings detailed, which will likely be controlled through an app for the earphones.

The earpiece looks identical to the AirPods. An earlier trailer has shown the device in white and dark blue colors with a matching charging case to go with them. The charging case has a round button and notification LED on the front face. It is expected to be priced around CNY 999 (~ Rs 10,600).

