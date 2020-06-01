Aside from unveiling the X50-series camera-centric phones, VIVO has today also launched a new wearable device – the VIVO TWS Neo earbuds. The latest audio offering from the company brings aptX Audio support to the table and is claimed to offer a “CD-quality” audio output with comparatively higher sound detail and clarity.

The IP54-rated VIVO TWS earbuds pack 14.2mm drivers and dual microphones that play a role in offering passive ambient noise reduction, while Bluetooth v5.2 handles things on the connectivity side. Another noteworthy feature is the 88ms low-latency mode that is touted to be particularly useful for multiplayer online games and video calls.

The VIVO TWS Neo earbuds are claimed to last 27 hours (earbuds + charging case) and offer support for slide, tap, and touch gestures as well. VIVO’s latest wearable device is priced at ¥499 (~$70) and is now up for pre-orders from the official VIVO e-shop in blue and white colors, but there is no information on international availability as of now.

Source: Vivo