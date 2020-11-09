Vivo recently confirmed that it is working on a new mobile operating system, which is named OriginOS. It will reportedly be replacing the existing FunTouch OS. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has announced that it will be launching its new user interface on November 18 at a special event that is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China. Vivo is touting the OriginOS to come with an anthropomorphic design, which will aim to offer a new experience to the users.

Vivo has been doing some exceptional work with its hardware. However, personally, FunTouch OS has always been a downside to the overall fantastic smartphones like the Vivo X50 Pro. We are looking forward to what Vivo brings with its new OriginOS. In the previous teasers, the company has revealed that it is developing the new OS under Origin Studio that carries the tagline “Brave New World.” It will likely be a complete overhaul to the current user interface.

OriginOS will be available for existing Vivo devices as well.

Reportedly, Vivo will be offering two different types of interface for the users — OriginOS and Stock Android. It is said that the company will allow users to choose and switch between the two options. Vivo is also expected to announce several other products at this 2020 Developer Conference alongside the new OS. It could launch new apps, games, business partnerships, and more.

The OriginOS will not only come pre-installed on upcoming Vivo smartphones but it is also said to be made available for the company’s existing devices. However, we’ll have to wait for the launch to know which phones will be compatible with the OriginOS.