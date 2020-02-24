Vivo announced the APEX 2019 concept phone in January last year. It featured a unibody 3D design without ports or buttons. The company was supposed to launch the APEX 2020 concept phone at its MWC event. However, it got canceled.

Vivo has revealed that it will announce the APEX 2020 concept phone on February 28 in Beijing. The upcoming phone is said to represent Vivo’s prediction and layout of mobile phone development and technological innovation in 2020.

The first teaser shows a faintly curved screen. Further, it mentions the number “120”. Hence, the concept phone could feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the back panel image showcases a periscope zoom camera for loss-less zoom.

We expect more information to be revealed leading up to the launch.

Source: Weibo