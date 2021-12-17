Vivo teases Watch 2 ahead of December 22 announcement

Vivo has officially revealed the design of its upcoming Watch 2 smartwatch ahead of the December 22 launch event. The new Watch 2 will have a rounded display, a long battery life, and it will even have eSim support to make calls and connect to the internet.

Vivo teased the Watch 2 just a few days ago, where it announced that its launch event will take place on December 22. Vivo is expected to officially announce the Watch 2 and the new smartphone lineup during the event, although we heard much less about the smartphones than the smartwatch.

91Mobiles found that Vivo posted new teasers on its pre-order page for the upcoming Vivo Watch 2 smartwatch. The watch will have a circular display, and the straps will be available in Black and White color options. The previous Vivo smartwatch was available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, although the Vivo Watch 2 is rumored to be only available in 46mm. On the chassis, the device will have two buttons on the right side, likely to navigate the watch and trigger certain actions and apps.

The Vivo Watch 2 is rumored to have 7-day battery life on a single charge, and the battery is rumored to have 510 mAh capacity. The watch will also reportedly come with a 5 ATM certificate, meaning that it will be able to handle high pressures underwater without any problem. The watch is also expected to support eSim, and there will also be a Bluetooth-only variant. The Bluetooth variant is expected to cost CNY 1,299 ($204), while the eSim model will carry a price tag of CNY 1,699 ($266). We have no information on whether the Watch 2 will be available in other markets outside of China.

