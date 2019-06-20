Android

vivo SuperFlash Charge can charge a 4,000mAh battery in 13 minutes

vivo SuperFlash Charge

You can add one more fast-charging technology to the already long list, as manufacturers are trying to find ways to deliver the fastest charge to their phones. vivo is the latest to announce its own vivo SuperFlash Charge technology, and, while extra details were not made public, the OEM says it is capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery fully in less than 15 minutes. 13, to be specific.

With 120W charging power, this would make vivo SuperFlash Charge the fastest on the market today. The title was help by Xiaomi and its 100W Super Charge Turbo technology demoed back in March, which was able to charge a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes.

vivo will likely show off its SuperFlash Charge technology at the upcoming MWC Shanghai next week, when we will likely hear more details, as well as hopefully information about when a commercially available product will offer this feature. Meanwhile you can check it out in action in this short teaser clip.

vivo SuperFlash Charge

