vivo sub-brand IQOO is teasing the IQOO Pro 5G for next month

Remember the IQOO gaming phone announced by vivo’s sub-brand? It recently got a Space Knight Limited Edition version, but the company doesn’t seem to want to stop just there. It started teasing a vivo iQOO Pro 5G model, on its Weibo account, to arrive next month, with the teaser image above attached.

While the image doesn’t reveal much, and it’s purposefully dark, increasing the brightness reveals a design similar to the original IQOO phone, as well as a triple-camera setup. Reports suggest that it will recycle all of the original model’s specs, except for using a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, and utilizing 120W fast charging.

There are also some reports about a possible IQOO Plus 5G (not Pro), but it could either be a bad translation of the same model, or the company preparing two fairly similar devices for the announcement.