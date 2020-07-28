Vivo S7 is scheduled to go official on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the company has released a teaser video of the handset. Separately, a tipster has reveled the render of the phone. The Vivo S7 is expected to come with dual selfie cameras and a triple reAR camera setup.

According to a report by Gizmochina a Chinese tipster shared a render of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. It showcases a gradient design on the rear panel. Moreover, the camera layout is similar to the one on the Vivo X50. It houses three cameras. The specifications of the trio remain unknown.

However, the Vivo S7 is expected to feature a 44MP primary camera, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens on the front. As for the rear optics, it is tipped to come equipped with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP super-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait sensor. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display