Vivo S7 5G is scheduled to go official on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the company has already released a teaser video of the handset. Now, a live shot of the device has been spotted on Weibo. It reveals that the device will sport dual selfie shooters. Further, the shot also confirms its specifications.

The image shows that the Vivo V2020A model number belongs to the Vivo S7 5G. It was also spotted at 3C certification platform of China. The listing revealed that it is a 5G phone and it could be shipping with a 33W fast charger.

According to the leaked shot, the Vivo S7 5G runs on FunTouch OS 10.5 based Android 10. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device is expected to feature a 44MP primary camera, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens on the front. As for the rear optics, it is tipped to come equipped with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP super-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait sensor. It could feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

