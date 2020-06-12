Vivo launced the Vivo S6 5G packing Exynos 980 SoC in March. Now, the Pro variant is making rounds. The specifications and price of Vivo S6 Pro 5G have reportedly leaked online.

The latest development comes from Weibo tipster. The Vivo S6 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a dual punch-hole OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Further, it is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, it is said to sport a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP Samsung GD1 main shooter + an 8MP wide-angle lens + a 2MP macro shooter + a 2MP depth sensor.

As for the leaked pricing, the Vivo S6 Pro 5G could debut in China in two options like 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. These models are likely to be priced at 2,998 Yuan (~$423) and 3,298 Yuan (~$465).

Source: Weibo