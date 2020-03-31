Vivo S6 has gone official as the latest 5G phone from the Chinese smartphone maker. Interestingly, Vivo’s new mid-range device is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC that also comes with an integrated 5G modem.

There is a quad-camera setup at the back of Vivo S6 housed in a large circular module, while a waterdrop notch adorns the display. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s internal hardware:

6.44-inch FHD+ HDR10 AMOLED display

Octa-core Exynos 980 SoC

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Quad rear cameras (64MP primary, f/1.79 + 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 + 2MP macro, f/2.4 + 2MP depth, f/2.4)

32MP selfie camera

4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Vivo S6 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with the Funtouch OS 10 skin on top. It comes in Danube, Swan Lake, and Jazz Black colours, and starts at CNY 2,698 (approximately $380). The overall package is attractive for the price, but there is no word when the Vivo S6 will make it to other markets.

Source: Vivo