Vivo S6 has gone official as the latest 5G phone from the Chinese smartphone maker. Interestingly, Vivo’s new mid-range device is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC that also comes with an integrated 5G modem.

There is a quad-camera setup at the back of Vivo S6 housed in a large circular module, while a waterdrop notch adorns the display. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s internal hardware:

  • 6.44-inch FHD+ HDR10 AMOLED display
  • Octa-core Exynos 980 SoC
  • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
  • Quad rear cameras (64MP primary, f/1.79 + 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 + 2MP macro, f/2.4 + 2MP depth, f/2.4)
  • 32MP selfie camera
  • 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Vivo S6 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with the Funtouch OS 10 skin on top. It comes in Danube, Swan Lake, and Jazz Black colours, and starts at CNY 2,698 (approximately $380). The overall package is attractive for the price, but there is no word when the Vivo S6 will make it to other markets.

Source: Vivo

