Vivo has announced the launch date of its next S-series smartphone. The Vivo S6 will be launched on March 31 in China. The phone will be the successor to the Vivo S5 which launched in China late last year.

The teaser image shows a bottom-ported speaker, USB Type-C port and a SIM slot. It also shows 3D curved glass back with rounded corners.

Vivo has also said that the S6 5G body will be very thin and light compared to other phones in the range. Moreover, the phone will support dual-mode 5G. It will also offer Super Night selfie mode that is already available in its V series phones.

The 3C certification has also revealed support for 18W fast charging technology. We expect more information to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: Weibo