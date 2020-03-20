Vivo S6 5g
Up next
Author
Tags

Vivo has announced the launch date of its next S-series smartphone. The Vivo S6 will be launched on March 31 in China. The phone will be the successor to the Vivo S5 which launched in China late last year.

The teaser image shows a bottom-ported speaker, USB Type-C port and a SIM slot. It also shows 3D curved glass back with rounded corners.

Vivo S6 5G

Vivo has also said that the S6 5G body will be very thin and light compared to other phones in the range. Moreover, the phone will support dual-mode 5G. It will also offer Super Night selfie mode that is already available in its V series phones.

The 3C certification has also revealed support for 18W fast charging technology. We expect more information to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Best gaming phones of 2020

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: The battle of gaming phones

Nubia Red Magic 5G brings an ultra-smooth 144Hz display to the table, while the Black Shark 3 Pro features pop-up shoulder buttons.

Best smartphones with a periscope camera

Periscope cameras are the next big thing when it comes to smartphone photography. Here are the best phones that currently offer a periscope camera hardware.

If you have a Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, don’t update to Android 10

Xiaomi released a buggy version of Android 10 for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and it’s causing devices to brick or putting them in a boot loop