Vivo S6 5g
Author
Tags

Vivo has announced the launch date of its next S-series smartphone. The Vivo S6 will be launched on March 31 in China. The phone will be the successor to the Vivo S5 which launched in China late last year.

The teaser image shows a bottom-ported speaker, USB Type-C port and a SIM slot. It also shows 3D curved glass back with rounded corners.

Vivo S6 5G

Vivo has also said that the S6 5G body will be very thin and light compared to other phones in the range. Moreover, the phone will support dual-mode 5G. It will also offer Super Night selfie mode that is already available in its V series phones.

The 3C certification has also revealed support for 18W fast charging technology. We expect more information to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

Great deals on Apple devices and Android phones are available today

Today’s deals come from B&H Photo Video and Amazon. We find the 13 and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro on sale and some attractive Android smartphone deals
Nubia Red Magic 5G

Nubia Red Magic 5G rumor roundup: All we know ahead of the launch

The phone will be launched within 48 hours.
coronavirus iphone

Coronavirus impact: Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China last month

Apple sold 1.29 million iPhones in February last year in China, but the coronavirus outbreak has reduced that number to less than half a million in 2020.