The vivo S6 5G will become official on March 31, and thanks to some early JD listings and a Weibo post, we now get an early look at its design.

The phone, which will sport dual-selfie-cameras, has popped up in the promo images you see below, showing off the quad-camera setup, with three lenses arranged vertically (the main one having a 48MP sensor), and the fourth to the left, in a circular camera hump.

We don’t know much else about the specs, but the JD listing allows for pre-registrations, with the phone most likely becoming available on March 31.

