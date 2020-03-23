Author
Tags

The vivo S6 5G will become official on March 31, and thanks to some early JD listings and a Weibo post, we now get an early look at its design.

The phone, which will sport dual-selfie-cameras, has popped up in the promo images you see below, showing off the quad-camera setup, with three lenses arranged vertically (the main one having a 48MP sensor), and the fourth to the left, in a circular camera hump.

We don’t know much else about the specs, but the JD listing allows for pre-registrations, with the phone most likely becoming available on March 31.

Source: JD.com
Via: GSMArena

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 series rumour roundup: All we know about the upcoming flagship killers

OnePlus is rumoured to launch three OnePlus 8 series phones next month. Here’s everything we know about them so far via leaks and official sources.

iPhone 12 Pro leak hints at 64-megapixel camera, night mode support for all lenses

Apple will reportedly enable night mode for the telephoto and wide-angle lens on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All Apple Stores in China may open again on Friday

Apple Stores will start reopening in China as the coronavirus outbreak has been controlled and hopefully, it will soon be in the past for all of us