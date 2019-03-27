vivo S1 brings the pop-up camera and full-screen design to the mid-range

Debuting on the vivo NEX, the pop-up camera was carrier over to the vivo V15 Pro flagship, and it appears to be so popular that even mid-range vivo phones are getting it. Maybe it’s not about the popularity, but rather vivo’s intentions on releasing as many full-screen smartphones as possible. Currently, a pop-up selfie camera is the only solution if manufacturers don’t want to employ notches, cutouts, or holes.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, the vivo S1 packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display is a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Said pop-up camera is a 24.8MP unit, and the trio on the back is a 12MP+8MP+5MP system.

The battery is rated 3,940mAh, and the system powering everything is the Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9. The two colors in which the vivo S1 is available is blue and pink, machine translated as Ice Lake Blue and Pet Powder.

It will cost CNY 2,298 (around $340), and those who want to pre-order the vivo S1 in China can do so starting April 1.