In October 2020, Vivo entered the European market with the launch of its Vivo X51 and three other phones. After its success in China, India, and several Southeast Asian countries Vivo plans to expand its presence in the European market. Now, the company aims to double its presence across Europe this year, following six successful European market entries in 2020. It has expanded in the Romanian and Czech markets.

Vivo says it is doubling down its presence in Europe. Up until now, it was present in six European countries. Now, it is expanding to Romania and Czech. Online media events were held for both markets respectively to mark the company’s official entry into the two new markets. During the events, the company took the opportunity to discuss key partnerships and present the first line-up of smartphones.

We’re delighted to say Hello in Romanian and Czech! And to officially introduce ourselves, as well as our first smartphones for consumers in Romania and the Czech market. We are saying our first hello here amid a very challenging time for people and businesses worldwide. However, our plans and our commitment to expand our business across Europe have remained unchanged. This follows our company philosophy of doing the right thing, and doing it right.” Denny Deng, Vice President, President of European Business at Europe

Vivo will soon be available in more than 12 markets during 2021. In addition to Romania and the Czech market, Vivo also has plans to expand into Serbia and Austria in the first half of this year.

“Moving forward, we are more than excited to share the passion of football with our friends around the world, which is, even more, a reason for us to look forward to the partnership with UEFA, for the upcoming, as well as the UEFA EURO 2024 Championships. Both UEFA and we share the passion for excellence and providing unique and fantastic new experiences for our plans. Our role will be as the UEFA EURO

2020 Global Smartphone,” said Deng.