vivo phones’ wireless charging may soon come far away from outlets or pads

From the Chinese manufacturer that’s brought us more phones with pop-up selfie cameras, we’re learning that vivo has signed an agreement with long-distance wireless charging company Energous.

Energous has been testing high-power, long-distance transmissions from WattUp brand emitters ranging up from the size of a lipstick. At MWC 2019, the company demonstrated 20-watt radiofrequency charging with a Deutsche Telekom transmitter design.

It’s hoped that the agreement will result in Energous’s technology being integrated in future vivo phones. vivo’s newest APEX 2019 smartphone concept, a seamless and portless device, mainly relies on a permeable magnetic connection for power and data transfer.

