vivo NEX3 screen-to-body ratio will be 99.6%, executive says, leak proves it

The vivo NEX3 teasers continue with the company’s product manager talking on Weibo about the phone’s screen-to-body ratio. According to Li Xiang, there are several ways to calculate this ratio, but according to the industry standard measurements, this will be 99.6%.

He goes on to say that it doesn’t really matter what type of calculation is employed, as long as the NEX3 will be the number one phone, with the highest ratio, within the same methodology. He also confidently goes on saying that the vivo NEX3 will remain, at least for the next six months, the phone with the highest ratio.

The vivo NEX3 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with fingerprint scanner built-in. The Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC should be at its core, aided by up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The camera system should consist of a trio of 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP shooters, while the selfie camera will be a dual-pop-up 16MP system comprised of two sensors. A 4,500mAh battery should power everything, with 44W fast charging capabilities, alongside Android 9 Pie.

The images below were posted on Weibo, basically leaking everything there is to know about the aspect of the vivo NEX3. You can see the triple cameras on the back, dual cameras on the front, that wraparound display, and the about screen. Enjoy!