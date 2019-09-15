vivo NEX3 5G leaks again, shows off camera system, blue color

Need more vivo NEX3 5G leaks, just in case the last one wasn’t explicit enough? Here’s a gallery of four images with the silver blue version of the phone, courtesy of Ice universe. The waterfall screen, the one which will wrap around the edges for a 99.6% screen-to-body ratio, is not fully lit, so you can’t see that part, but you’ve probably noticed it in the previous leak.

Instead, we’re seeing the design of the back, with the circular triple-cameras, and the LED flash underneath the entire system. That’s pretty much everything that’s detailed in this particular leak, but previous reports suggest a the vivo NEX3 will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with fingerprint scanner built-in, a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The cameras should be 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP shooters, while the selfie cameras will be dual-pop-up 16MP units. A 4,500mAh battery should power everything, with 44W fast charging capabilities, alongside Android 9 Pie.