vivo NEX Dual Display Edition comes out in China

What’s next for vivo? Perhaps the better question to ask is “What is NEX?”

The Chinese smartphone maker has pushed boundaries with its NEX lineup of phones by incorporating larger displays with less bezel and newer, sleeker methods for biometric authentication. But the company figured that it could plant another display on its phone.

The vivo NEX Dual Display Edition comes with just as many touch-capacitive displays you’d think there would be. However, unlike what you remember from the latent Yotaphone brand, both displays are Samsung Super AMOLED panels that take up most of their respective fascias.

On the front, this results in a 91.63 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the back, one of the side effects is that the display and cover glass accommodate for the housing of the camera setup with a small bump on the top edge — it’s not a notch, per se, just an oddity on an auxiliary display — with Lunar Ring graphic accouterments to accentuate the circular pad.

Cameras are only available on that one side, though at least users can see how they’re framing selfies and landscapes with two displays. There’s a time of flight sensor to enable dot projection-style facial authentication among other features. On the opposite side with the larger display, there’s an embedded fingerprint sensor.

Much as with previous NEX phones, there is 10GB of RAM available. Other specs not listed above include a Type-C port on USB 2.0 standards, Bluetooth 5.0 and a dedicated Hi-Fi DAC, the AK4377A.

Sales open December 29 in China for the price of ¥4,998 or $724. More markets across greater southeast Asia are expected to get the phone soon.