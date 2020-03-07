Vivo has announced that the NEX 3S 5G – an upgraded version of the Vivo NEX 3 flagship – will launch on March 10 in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that its upcoming phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The official teasers released so far highlight the Vivo NEX 3S 5G’s waterfall display, an element that is being carried over from its predecessor. As per a regulatory listing, the upcoming Vivo phone will feature a 6.89-inch full-HD+ (1080×2256 pixels) AMOLED display.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G will have a notch-less design and is said to pack a pop-up selfie camera module. As for the rear camera setup, it will include a 64-megapixel main snapper and a pair of 13-megapixel sensors housed in a circular module.

Source: Vivo