Vivo NEX 3S 5G has gone official. The latest Vivo phone looks identical to last year’s Vivo NEX 3, but brings some notable internal upgrades such as faster Snapdragon 865 chip, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, HDR10+ AMOLED display, and 5G support.



The Vivo NEX 3S 5G’s main attraction is the waterfall display that almost completely wraps around the sides. Here’s a quick rundown of the Vivo NEX 3S 5G’s internals:

6.89 inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2256 pixels) HDR10+ waterfall AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Triple rear cameras (64-megapixel primary sensor + 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper+ 13-megapixel telephoto lens)

16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G comes in a trio of colours – blue, black, and red. The flagship phone starts at CNY 4,998 (approximately $720) and is now up for grabs in China, but there is no word on its arrival in the international market.

Source: Vivo