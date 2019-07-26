vivo NEX 3 will have an insane screen-to-body ratio

No holes, no notches, that’s what the upcoming vivo NEX 3 is allegedly bringing to the table, according to a recent leak. Additionally, the phone will have an insane screen-to-body ratio, as per the report, one that could potentially go beyond 100 percent. How is that even possible?

The image above is allegedly depicting the front and back panels of the unannounced device, and, as you can see, the display wraps around the edges in a 90 degree angle. The picture raises more questions than offers answers. With an all-screen device with no holes, notches, or bezels, what kind of selfie camera tech will vivo employ? Will we see an in-display shooter or will it be a pop-up unit?

Additionally, the report says this device “is a complete screen”, which could refer to the front of the device, or could very well suggest a front display as well as a back display, both melting into one on the edges. The vivo NEX 3 is definitely something to pay attention to moving forward.