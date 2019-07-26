Android

vivo NEX 3 will have an insane screen-to-body ratio

Contents

No holes, no notches, that’s what the upcoming vivo NEX 3 is allegedly bringing to the table, according to a recent leak. Additionally, the phone will have an insane screen-to-body ratio, as per the report, one that could potentially go beyond 100 percent. How is that even possible?

The image above is allegedly depicting the front and back panels of the unannounced device, and, as you can see, the display wraps around the edges in a 90 degree angle. The picture raises more questions than offers answers. With an all-screen device with no holes, notches, or bezels, what kind of selfie camera tech will vivo employ? Will we see an in-display shooter or will it be a pop-up unit?

Additionally, the report says this device “is a complete screen”, which could refer to the front of the device, or could very well suggest a front display as well as a back display, both melting into one on the edges. The vivo NEX 3 is definitely something to pay attention to moving forward.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, News, NEX 3, Rumors, Vivo
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.