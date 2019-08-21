vivo NEX 3 waterfall display teased by product manager in live picture

The 2019 vivo NEX, tentatively called vivo NEX 3, is going to have an extremely curved display on the edges, one the company calls “waterfall screen”. It has been subject to many reports and rumors, but the company’s Product Manager, Li Xiang, is doing what he knows best on social media — Weibo, in this particular case — and that’s leaking teasing upcoming devices.

The image you see above (and with the brightness manipulated by us to reveal the device) is allegedly the vivo NEX 3, and its waterfall display. Now, if you’re somewhat underwhelmed by the curvature, we understand, as we are all expecting a more pronounced curve. It could be that the device is in a cameo case to conceal its looks, or that there’s some software wizzardry going on to disable parts of the edge screen. There’s no other way in explaining the relatively large side bezels on a phone which is supposed to have an almost 90 degree side curve to its display panel.

Previous teasers suggested 5G support for the phone, in addition to the existence of a 3.5mm headphone port. Reports also mentioned a 44W fast charger inside the box, but we’ll have to wait for more official confirmation on the above.