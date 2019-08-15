vivo NEX 3 sketches further tease curved screen, triple-camera setup

We’ve started hearing about the upcoming vivo NEX 3, and its insane screen-to-body ratio, at the end of last month, but it looks like the company is so excited about the device, and its curved display on the edges, that the product manager is posting sketches of the device on Weibo.

The image you see above is a sketch of what the vivo NEX 3 will roughly look like, and, just like its sister company, OPPO — which showed off a similarly curved display on a prototype — vivo is also calling this a “waterfall” display, to illustrate the almost 90 degree curvature on the sides.

The sketch also reveals that the device will have a triple-camera system, arranged in a circle, possibly inspired by the watch design you see next to it. And, to top it off, NEX product manager Li Xiang also posted the glass (you see below), which shows off the curvature, similar to the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro.