vivo NEX 3 5G teaser images and video posted on social media

The vivo NEX 3 is supposed to become official next week, but the company is doing everything in its power to tease the device and leave nothing to the imagination. While this recent set of teasers, pictures and video (below), don’t really bring anything new to the table, they offer us a better look at the device, and its bleeding edge display, not letting Huawei and its Mate30 Pro steal the thunder on the 19th.

There don’t seem to be any buttons on the sides, where the display wraps around the phone, and the selfie camera, or should we say dual-cameras, are using a pop-up mechanism similar to the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Aside from the images you see above and below, and the video at the bottom, there are plenty more at the source link over on vivo’s Weibo account.