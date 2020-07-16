Alongside the Vivo X50 series, the company also launched its TWS Neo in the market. It comes with DeepX audio effect for strong bass, and Bluetooth 5.2. It features 14.2mm drivers with support for aptX Adaptive and AAC high-definition audio decoding technology.

The Vivo TWS Neo has 88ms low latency mode that promises the best gaming experience. Further, the earbuds weigh 4.7g each. They feature touch control and offer quick pairing with Vivo phones. It comes with IP54 rating for water resistance. According to the company, the earphones last for up to 5.5 hours and can last up to 27 hours with the case.

The device comes in Moonlight White and Starry Blue color options. It is priced at Rs. 5990.

Vivo TWS Neo specifications