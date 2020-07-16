Vivo TWS Neo
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Alongside the Vivo X50 series, the company also launched its TWS Neo in the market. It comes with DeepX audio effect for strong bass, and Bluetooth 5.2. It features 14.2mm drivers with support for aptX Adaptive and AAC high-definition audio decoding technology.

The Vivo TWS Neo has 88ms low latency mode that promises the best gaming experience. Further, the earbuds weigh  4.7g each. They feature touch control and offer quick pairing with Vivo phones. It comes with IP54 rating for water resistance. According to the company, the earphones last for up to 5.5 hours and can last up to 27 hours with the case.

The device comes in Moonlight White and Starry Blue color options. It is priced at Rs. 5990.

Vivo TWS Neo specifications

  • Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices with aptX Adaptive/AAC
  • 14.2mm drivers
  • 88ms low latency gaming
  • Touch controls for volume and track change
  • Dual microphones with noise reduction
  • Earphone (each) Dimensions: 33.95×18.6×16.5mm; Weight: 4.7g
  • Case Dimensions: 58.1×51.6×24mm; Weight: 45.7g
  • Water-resistant (IP54)
  • 25mAh battery in earphones with up to 5.5 hours (AAC) / 4.2 hours (aptX Adaptive) music playback; 400mAh battery offers up to 27 hours of listening time, USB Type-C charging takes 100 minutes to charge the case, 15 min fast charging offers 2.5h playback
You May Also Like
We get new discounts on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Moto G8 Play and more devices on sale
HONOR MagicWatch 2
HONOR MagicWatch 2 gets 85 new workout modes and 194 types of data tracking with new update
The update will be available on both 42mm (4.2 cm) and 46mm (4.6 cm) variants.
Realme Buds Q
Realme X50 5G and Realme Buds Q make their way to Europe
The Realme X50 5G is already available for purchase on Realme.com for €349.