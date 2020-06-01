vivo X50 series

Today, Vivo today unveiled the X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+, which are claimed to feature “professional-grade camera technologies.” To reduce shaking, the main camera of X50 Pro is equipped with a gimbal camera system that is said to help users take clear photos and videos while in motion as well as at night.

The Vivo X50 Pro’s built-in gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera. The Gimbal Radar, an on-screen animated ball that reflects the gimbal’s movement, lets users know when the frame is stable.

Every device in the series features a periscope lens that supports 60x Hyper Zoom, and the main camera on X50 Pro+ features 1/1.3 inch ISOCELL GN1 sensor. The devices come with Super Night Mode and Astro Mode as well.

The X50 series supports 5G connectivity, and the Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The series features a high screen refresh rate of 90/120Hz. The X50 measures only 7.49mm making it the slimmest 5G phone out there. The series also sports HDR 10+ technology.

Story is developing..

You May Also Like
OPPO Find X2 Pro specs
OPPO Find X2 with 12GB RAM listed on Amazon.in, price tipped
It costs 999 Euros (~Rs 82,645) in Europe.
OnePlus 7T
OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 7, 7T series brings May Android security patch
Now you can view call recording in call history.
Amazon and B&H Memorial Day deals are available today
Today’s Memorial Day deals come from Amazon and B&H where we find Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, and products from Samsung, Microsoft and more