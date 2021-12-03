Vivo to launch Origin OS Ocean on December 9th, new features inbound

Last year, Vivo announced that it is replacing Funtouch OS on Vivo devices with Origin OS. At the time, Vivo announced that Origin OS will offer an aesthetic overhaul, deep customization, a smooth user experience, and user convenience. Almost a year after the initial Origin OS announcement, Vivo is set to announce the new Origin OS Ocean on 9th December 2021. According to the report, a total of 12 devices will support Origin OS Ocean at launch.

The new Origin OS Ocean will be based on Android 12. It will bring more refinements, cleaner UI, responsive animations, and much more. The company released a short teaser video on the Chinese social networking website Weibo (attached below) to announce the official Origin OS Ocean name and the release date of 12/9/2021. The event will start at 7 PM (local China time) which translates to 6 AM EDT.

According to the reports, the OS will be available in closed beta initially, and will then be expanded to open beta testing before rolling out the stable update to the users. The reports claim that initially, Vivo will support its flagship devices, such as Vivo X60, Vivo X70, and a few devices of the S series.

Via: GizmoChina