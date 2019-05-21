vivo IQOO Space Knight Limited Edition launched

vivo revealed the IQOO gaming phone on March 1, with some really powerful configuration options, with prices ranging from $450 to $640. Now the company has launched a special edition smartphone, dubbed IQOO Space Knight, in collaboration with the China National Space Administration.

As you’d expect, this is the maxed out version of the phone, rocking 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Everything else remains the same, meaning Snapdragon 855 processor, 6.41-inch AMOLED panel, triple-camera setup (12/13/2MP), and a 4,000mAh battery.

What changes is the special packaging that contains an engraved nameplate “on a piece of metal used to build the Shenzhou space craft”, GSMArena reports. The back of the phone has a different finish as well, with what appears to be Kevlar coating.

While pricing was not unveiled, considering the similarly specced regular version costs around $640, those who want this special edition will likely have to pay a premium. The phone is also not likely to be available outside of China.