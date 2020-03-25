Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G
Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO recently announced the iQOO 3 in India. The phone was one of India’s first 5G phones. Now, the company has teased the launch of its Neo variant.

The iQOO Neo 3 has been teased by the company on Weibo. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is likely to be the successor of iQOO New 855 that was launched last year.

The launch details aren’t mentioned in the teaser. Given the iQOO 3 was a gaming-centric phone, the Neo series is expected to come with extra gaming capabilities as well.

We expect more information to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: Weibo

