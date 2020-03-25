Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G
Author
Tags

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO recently announced the iQOO 3 in India. The phone was one of India’s first 5G phones. Now, the company has teased the launch of its Neo variant.

The iQOO Neo 3 has been teased by the company on Weibo. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is likely to be the successor of iQOO New 855 that was launched last year.

The launch details aren’t mentioned in the teaser. Given the iQOO 3 was a gaming-centric phone, the Neo series is expected to come with extra gaming capabilities as well.

We expect more information to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

Verizon will add an extra 15GB to phone plans for free

Verizon is giving free data to all of its data plans to help its customers enjoy their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic

OnePlus Pay digital wallet service goes live for some users ahead of launch: Report

Samsung did it with Samsung Pay, while Apple has its own Apple Pay service. So, OnePlus is here with the OnePlus Pay digital payment service.
realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

Realme 6 series to debut in Europe on March 24

The live-stream will commence at 10.00 AM CET on March 24.