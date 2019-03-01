vivo IQOO gaming phone announced with up to 12GB of RAM

vivo teased its sub-brand’s IQOO smartphone having a monster inside, and it sure seems to be a mobile gamer’s dream. The sub-brand first surfaced this month, and today, the phone is official. In case you were still wondering, IQOO stands for “I Quest On and On”. It will be available for 2,998 yuan (circa $450) for the 6/128GB model, and 4,298 yuan (around $640) for the beefed up 12/256GB version. There will also be two intermediary versions with 8GB of RAM and either 128- or 256GB of storage.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and, as mentioned above, will come in versions of 6-, 8- and 12GB of RAM, paired with 128- and 256GB of storage. The display is a 6.41-inch AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch and a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, triple-camera setup on the back (12/13/2MP), and a 4,000mAh battery with vivo’s own fast charging technology.

Lava orange and electric blue are the color options, and there’s a cool LED strip running down the back of the glass-backed phone, which serve as notification lights. For best gaming experience there are a couple of shoulder buttons which are pressure sensitive.