Vivo to introduce Watch 2 on December 22

Vivo has officially sent out invites for the launch of its Vivo Watch 2 in China. The event is scheduled for December 22 where the company is expected to unveil the Vivo Watch 2 alongside its S12 smartphone lineup.

Vivo shared the teaser image (shown above) on its Weibo account to reveal the launch date of the Vivo Watch 2. Previous leaks have suggested that the Vivo Watch 2 will come in a circular design with a round OLED display up front. Thanks to the OLED display, the Watch is said to support better battery life than the previous generation watch.

And the teaser suggests the same. We solved the Math equation embedded in the teaser (the lim x→ 0 one) and the answer turns out to be "7". In addition, the text below the Math equation says "ultra-long day battery life" which suggests that the Vivo Watch 2 will come with better battery life than the first generation. The Vivo Watch 2 is also rumored to support voice calling. This has, also, been seemingly confirmed by the teaser as the second line below the "ultra-long day battery life" text says "independent communication" which suggests that the Watch 2 will come with voice calling support.

Other leaks have indicated that Vivo will be offering the smartwatch in two variants: 42mm and 46mm. It is also said to support heart rate monitoring, step counter, and built-in GPS. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as Vivo is set to reveal the device later this month. What are your expectations from the Vivo Watch 2? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina