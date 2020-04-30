Vivo is preparing to launch a new “G” series of smartphones and the first member of this lineup might be called Vivo G1. However, before it could be launched officially, alleged renders of the Vivo G1 showing the upcoming phone from both sides have been leaked, alongside its key specifications and approximate pricing.

The Vivo G1 can be seen sporting a circular camera module at the back with four camera lenses, and a tall display with thin bezels and a waterdrop notch. Talking about the hardware, it will reportedly pack a 6.44-inch FHD+ OLED display without any curved sides. Interestingly, the phone will pack Samsung’s Exynos 980 processor that also brings 5G support to the table.

The main camera is a 48MP sensor, accompanied by an 8MP lens and couple of 2MP sensors, while selfies will be handled by a 32MP front camera. A 4,500 battery with 18W fast charging is said to keep the lights on. Vivo G1 will reportedly be priced around ¥3,000 (~$425), but there is no word on an official launch date or market availability yet.

Source: Weibo

Xiaomi-Mi-10-Youth-Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with SD 765G launched for CNY 2099 (~$296)

The pre-orders have begun today ahead of the April 30 roll out.
Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a might go on sale on May 22

It could be launched around May 15.
OnePlus 7 Pro

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 rolled back for OnePlus 7, 7 Pro

If you updated to OxygenOS Open Beta 12 on your OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro and got locked out of your device, then the only way to fix it is by performing a hard reset.